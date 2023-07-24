Shubhankar Sharma secures tied-8th finish and early qualification for 2024 Open

Shubhankar Sharma delivered a flawless round of golf under the most challenging conditions during the 151st Open. His outstanding performance, carding a 1-under 70, resulted in a total score of 5-under 279, securing an early qualification for the 2024 Open.

Throughout the tournament, Sharma exhibited impressive maturity and determination, culminating in what he considers his finest golfing performance to date, despite the persistent rain.

Meanwhile, American golfer Brian Harman demonstrated exceptional prowess, carding a 70 and securing a six-shot victory over a group of talented competitors, including Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm. This win marks Harman's first Major title, surpassing his previous best of T-2 at the US Open.

Sharma's remarkable performance, finishing tied-8th, is the best by an Indian at any Open, and the second-best overall by an Indian at any Major tournament. His achievement earned him a spot in the next year's Open at Royal Troon, scheduled from July 18-21, 2024, as well as an improved position in the Race to Dubai rankings, potentially granting him entry into the PGA Tour.

Expressing his joy and gratitude for the week's outcome, Sharma shared that he had always believed in his abilities, and this week's performance was a result of his positive mindset from the beginning. With the support of his family and coach Jesse Grewal, Sharma felt immense pride in his exceptional play, attributing his success to teamwork.

Harman, who held his nerve despite initial setbacks, clinched the victory with a final round of 1-under 70, finishing with a total score of 13-under 271, securing his maiden Major title.

Overall, it was a spectacular tournament where both Harman and Sharma showcased their mental fortitude and displayed their finest golfing abilities on an international stage. Sharma's exceptional achievement has etched his name in the record books, and he remains grateful for the opportunity to be mentioned alongside legendary Indian golfers like Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, and Anirban Lahiri.