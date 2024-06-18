Golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar qualify for Paris Olympics

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar booked their 2024 Paris Olympics berth as the International Golf Federation published the final men's confirmed Olympic Golf Ranking on Monday.

The list was published after the deadline of 17th June 2024 concluded.

As per the final Olympic ranking list, Shubhankar was placed at 48th rank with his world rank being 219 and Gaganjeet was placed at 54th with his world rank being 261.

#Golf ⛳️| Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma qualify for the #Paris2024 Olympics 👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pCYeiJa8KB — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 18, 2024

Shubhankar, who recently signed as a Brand Ambassador of Roundglass Sports, is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) and has eight career titles to his name.

Another seasoned pro on the circuit, Gaganjeet is an 11-time Asian Tour champion and 2006 Asian Games silver medal winner

This will be the debut Olympics for both the golfers. Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane represented India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Anirban finishing at 42nd and Udayan finishing at 56th position.

However, due to lack of tournaments two-time Olympian Anirban Lahiri failed to secure his qualification for the Olympics.

With the men's qualification done, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are set to qualify for the quadrennial event as the IGF will publish the final women's ranking list on 24th June.

The men’s (August 1-4) and women’s (August 7-10) golf events for the Paris Games will be held at the Golf National course in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Aditi had finished fourth, the best-ever result achieved by an Indian golfer at the Summer Games.