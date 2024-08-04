Olympics 2024 Golf: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar bow out of the games

India’s golfing duo of Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bullar saw their Paris Olympics campaign come to an end after the completion of the fourth round of individual stroke play.

After the end of Day 4 of Individual stroke play Shubankar Sharma finished at T40 with a score of 283 (overall score of -1 (-1,-2,+1,+1)) while Gaganjeet Bullar Finished at T45 with a score of 285 (overall score of +1 (+4,-2, Par,-1)).

🇮🇳 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗵𝘂𝗯𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮𝗿'𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗲𝗲𝘁'𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀! Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar saw their golf campaign come to an end after the fourth round of individual stroke play was completed today.



🏌Shubhankar Sharma finished tied at 40th… pic.twitter.com/sbIRAzzUPG — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 4, 2024

The former Asian Champion Shubankar started off the day at T34 after slipping 9 spots on round 3 and had a disappointing day as he finished the round with a boogie and a birdie, dropping further down to T40.



Gaganjeet on the other hand had a slightly better day as he completed the day with 2 birdies and a boogie to climb 3 spots and finish at T45 after the end of the final round.

Shubhankar Sharma has created a new benchmark for Indian golf at the Olympics. With a tied-40th finish, he surpassed Anirban Lahiri's previous best of tied-42nd at the Tokyo Games, setting a new standard for Indian golfers on the Olympic stage.

Meanwhile, the men's golf competition concluded with a thrilling final round, with Scottie Scheffler claiming gold, Tommy Fleetwood securing silver, and Hideki Matsuyama clinching bronze medals. Scottie ended the round with a score of 265 while Fleetwood claimed the second spot with a score of 266.

India’s women golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will start off with their campaign later this week. The women’s individual stroke play will begin on August 7 and will go on till the 10th at the Le Golf National Arena in Paris.

Aditi Ashok, the Asian Games silver medallist will aim to improve her performance from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where she missed the bronze medal by a whisker.