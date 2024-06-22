Selangor Masters: Rahil Gangjee comes out victorious

Rahil Gangjee won the Selangor Masters part of the Asian Development Tour by a sole point defeating Deyen Lawson of Australia on Saturday.

Rahil was leading the tournament by five points after the end of round three, however a below-par score of 73 in the last round with six bogeys in the last round. However, it didn’t affect his position, and he went on to win the tournament.



The first three rounds of the Seri Selangor Golf Club were bliss for Rahil where he just had 6 bogeys combined, along with 17 birdies.

Rahil Gangjee is the PKNS Selangor Masters 24 champion! 🏆 #SelangorMasters pic.twitter.com/HfJe3kcVBP — AsianDevelopmentTour (@ADT_golf) June 22, 2024

He finished with scores of 66,66 and 67 in the first three rounds which made him the sole leader of the tournament with a hefty lead of 5 points.



The Selangor Masters was a long-awaited win for Rahil as he waited almost six years to win any major championship, the last professional win for Rahil was in Japan at the Panasonic Open Golf Championship in 2018.



Currently, Rahil stands second in the order of merit in the Asian Development Tour behind Pakistan’s Ahmad Baig.



The next assignment in the ADT for Rahil will be after the end of the Olympics in Indonesia Pro-Am.



A few other Indians were participating in the Selangor Masters in Malaysia, Saptak Talwar only was able to cut the halfway mark and he finished with a below-par score of +8, 288. Khalin Joshi and Akshay Sharma were the other taking part in the tournament.