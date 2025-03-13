PGTI NEXGEN Golf: Rajesh Gautam registers win after a steady final round

Lucknow’s Rajesh Kumar Gautam, who is a rookie on the PGTI and currently serving in the Indian Army, came up with a steady final round performance of even-par 72 to register a two-shot win at a total of nine-under 207 at the PGTI NEXGEN Gurugram 2025, the NEXGEN season-opener, played at the Golden Greens Golf & Polo Club in Gurugram.

The 35-year-old Rajesh (69-66-72), the overnight leader by three shots, made five birdies and five bogeys on Thursday to hang on to his lead and record his first professional win. Rajesh picked up the winning cheque worth INR 2,54,300 to lead the PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit.

Chandigarh’s Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal (65-73-71) posted a 71 in the third and last round to finish runner-up at seven-under 209.

Sourav Choudhary (71-72-68) of Mhow carded the third day’s best score of 68 to rise eight spots on the leaderboard and finish third at five-under 211.

Rajesh Kumar Gautam produced four birdies and three bogeys on the front-nine on Thursday which included a great chip from the bunker on the ninth that set up a tap-in birdie. On the back-nine Rajesh added another birdie and two bogeys. He landed it within three to four feet of the flag throughout the day.

Rajesh said, “Even though I was not in good driving form and couldn’t execute my plans of hitting maximum regulations today, I managed to stay ahead thanks to some accurate iron shots and putting. I was regularly landing my shots close to the flags. It’s great to win in only my second start after turning professional. This gives me a lot of confidence going ahead.”