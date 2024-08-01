Olympics 2024: Golfer Diksha Dagar escapes unhurt after car accident

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar and her family were involved in an unfortunate car accident on July 30.

As per preliminary reports coming in from Paris, the 23-year-old golfer has escaped injuries and is safe.

Her mother, however, has sustained back injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

According to reports, Dagar’s brother has sustained minor bruises as well.

The accident supposedly took place on Tuesday when Diksha and her family were in a local commute.

The golfer was accompanied by her parents and brother at the time of the incident.

Earlier that day, Diksha was all smiles and had posted a video of her having met Rory McIllroy on the golf course.

I am in Paris @OlympicGolf and met THE @McIlroyRory ...The King 👑 of ball striking ⛳️. pic.twitter.com/6O7UIDKEzT — Diksha Dagar (@DikshaDagar) July 30, 2024

Diksha is set to compete in the women’s golf tournament at the Paris Olympics, which is set to begin on August 7.



The golfer has overcome odds pertaining to a hearing impairment and continues to inspire golfers across the country with her showing on the tour.

Incidentally, the Paris Olympics are Diksha’s second consecutive appearance at the quadrennial event after her late entry at the Tokyo 2020 games where she finished T-50.