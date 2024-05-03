Lahiri Starts with 70, Ranks 29th in LIV Golf Singapore Opener

Anirban Lahiri had a challenging start in the LIV Golf Singapore tournament, finishing the opening round with a 1-under 70. The sole Indian representative in the LIV League struggled to find consistency on the course, tallying five birdies against four bogeys.

Despite his efforts, Lahiri found himself trailing in T-29th place as Colombian golfer Sebastian Munoz seized the spotlight with an impressive performance, claiming the first-round lead.

🗨️"I’d love to go to Paris. It's just how it is"



Anirban Lahiri, one of 🇮🇳's most accomplished golfers who was part of Rio and Tokyo, might not make his third consecutive Olympics appearance at #Paris2024



But he isn't giving up just yet!@anirbangolf https://t.co/5z5xYilts9 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 15, 2024

Munoz's remarkable 6-under 65 at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong course edged him one shot ahead of a closely trailing pack, which includes prominent names like Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Kevin Na, Thomas Pieters, Cameron Tringale, and Abraham Ancer.



Additionally, a group of eight players stands just two shots behind the leader, among them Joaquin Niemann, the current top scorer in the Individual points race.

Renowned golfers like Jon Rahm, who finished with a score of 69, secured a T-22 position, while Cameron Smith (71) and Phil Mickelson (72) landed at T-35 and T-41, respectively.

In the team standings, the Fireballs and Smash teams share the lead at an impressive 11-under, closely followed by Cleeks, Range Goats, and Stinger GC, all trailing by just one shot.

What is LIV golf?

LIV Golf, pronounced as "LIV," stands as a prominent professional men's golf tour, its name denoting the Roman numeral for 54, representing the number of holes played in LIV events. Originating as the LIV Golf Invitational Series in June 2022 at the prestigious Centurion Club near St Albans, Hertfordshire, UK, the series transitioned into the LIV Golf League in 2023. Funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the league's inaugural season featured an array of 54-hole no-cut stroke play tournaments culminating in a final Team Championship at Trump National Doral Miami in October 2022.

Evolving into a league format in 2023, LIV Golf embraced a structured system featuring a 14-event schedule and 48 contracted players, along with a promotion and relegation mechanism introduced by Norman on July 27, 2022. With a staggering prize fund of $405 million, LIV Golf strategically schedules its events to complement major championships, PGA Tour premier tournaments, and international team events.