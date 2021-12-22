Meet Krishiv Tekchandani - A golfer who turned social worker during Covid-19

Early in 2021, when every day was filled with unsettling news in India as the country was hit by the second wave of Covid-19, the Indian youth became a ray of hope for many. One such youngster was a 19-year-old Mumbai-born golfer Krishiv KL Tekcahndani.

Krishiv has been playing golf since he was seven and since then has competed in many tournaments around the globe and various prizes. In April, Krishiv decided to donate all his prize money to fund the vaccination drive at his local golf club (Bombay Presidency Golf Club) in Chembur. Krishiv has always been committed to helping society through donations. His kind deeds even caught Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam's attention, who later joined the young golfer in his noble cause.

In an exclusive interview with The Bridge, Krishiv talks about golf, practice in lockdown and what the future looks like for the young golfer.

On how he got into golf

I live opposite a golf course and when I was seven, I asked my dad to take me to the golf club once. There I tried my hands at golf and hit my first shot looking at how others were playing. That shot went fifty yards long and all the coaches there were shocked to see a seven-year-old kid such a long shot without any practice. That was how I got into the sport, and after the early success, I started loving the game.

Krishiv receiving an award

On his immediate golfing future

My immediate future in the game looks quite bright. Things are going the right way now. I am able to play better with a free mind and mentally I am in a much better space. My game is heading in the right direction and I intend to become really good and quick at the game next year.

On managing practice during Covid

During Covid, I used to practice at home. I ordered a net and a mat online and then practice in my backyard for 4-5 hours. I used to just keep doing some drills and work a lot on the mental aspects of the game, along with working on some techniques here and there.

On his noble initiatives during Covid-19

The Covid times were very difficult. I kept thinking of how I could help my society and then started off by donating blood in a government hospital so people could follow by lead and do the same. Then I had a few Oxygen Canisters drive with music legend Sonu Nigam. Later, I also had a Covid Vaccination drive, where we vaccinated 1003 people in a day.

Young India, Young Talent !



By donating all his savings for #COVIDー19 relief, 19-year-old golfer, Krishiv KL Tekchandani has set an exemplary example in front of the youth. pic.twitter.com/s0GzH77hJA — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) April 25, 2021

My main agenda during the Covid times was how can I give back to society. I have learned this from my parents, they always give back in tough times and that's what I am trying to do as well.



What does Krishiv do in his free time?

Apart from golf, I go to the gym a lot because I am a fitness freak. I work out three hours a day and also do a lot of yoga. I just finished my course at Harvard University, where I was invited. Currently, I am doing my second course in BBA from NMIMS college in Mumbai.

On the popularity of Golf in India

Golf is definitely an interesting game and did pick up well when Aditi finished fourth in the Olympics. However, I feel like we as the Indian golf community, we need to organise more fun events for kids as well as their parents or any age. We should have more mini-golf games throughout the year for everyone. Golf should not be restricted to just the corporate people playing. Also, the game here should be a little cheaper so it is more accessible. Golf is an expensive game and getting into clubs and their memberships is not affordable for everyone. Hence, I feel we should first reduce the rates of playing golf in the country and then organize more fun events for the children. Such events will attract more crowds and people will start taking interest in the sport.