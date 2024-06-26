Kapil Dev becomes the president of Professional Golf Tour India

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev became the president of the Professional Golf Tour India (PGTI).

Kapil overtook HR Srinivasan as the new head following the end of the latter's tenure.

“It is an honour to become the president of PGTI, an organisation with which I have now been associated for quite a few years. It is a player's body, and I am great friends with all of them and with whom I often play,” Kapil said after assuming charge of the office.

The World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain earlier served the PGTI as the vice president for a brief period and was chosen unanimously as the next chief of the body.

Earlier in March 2021, Kapil joined the PGTI as a member, and following his aura and stardom he instantly brought sponsorships.



With a purse of INR 2 crore, the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational at the DLF Golf and Country Club is one of the most profitable tournaments on the Tour.

Kapil's penchant for golf



After his retirement from cricket, Kapil took the sport of golf as his favourite pastime.

It didn't take him too long to fall in love with golf and just after two years of retiring from cricket. He was back playing competitive sports again.

Kapil played at the Indian PGA Championship back in 1995 at Army GC in New Delhi, one of his first-ever tournament appearances.

Kapil's celebrity status led him to be invited to major events like the Dunhill Links, where he battled alongside other global celebrities.

Enthusiastically Kapil said, "Golf is a great sport. You can play it till any age and it is an amazingly relaxing sport. I am busy with cricket often, but it is a golf course I go to for relaxation. I am fortunate to be able to serve golf and I want to take it to new levels."



With a legend like Kapil Dev bearing the flag for Golf in India, the sport is just set to grow and reach unprecedented heights.