'This is just the beginning,' Subhankar Sharma reflects on Olympics

India’s top professional golfer, Shubhankar Sharma, etched his name in the history books by achieving the best-ever finish for an Indian in Men’s Golf at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sharma secured the 40th position overall, with a score of -1 under 283 at the prestigious Le Golf National in Paris.

This performance surpasses the previous best by an Indian in the Olympics, set by Anirban Lahiri, who finished 42nd at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Additionally, compatriot Gaganjeet Bhullar delivered a commendable performance, tying for 45th place with a final-round score of 70.

Reflecting on his Olympic debut, Sharma said, “My Olympic experience has been unlike any other golfing event. It had the feel of a major tournament, yet with a different hue. I believe Olympics golf will very soon be right up there with the best of the golf events anywhere in the world—a fifth major with a golden touch for the country," he said.

He also added that India can achieve more in golf. "I'm also confident that as a nation, we have the potential to achieve even greater success. This is just the beginning; we are embarking on a journey toward significant national glory," he added.



Sharma, a former Asia No. 1, has now set a new benchmark for Indian golf, promising a bright future for the sport in the country.