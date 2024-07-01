Italian Open: Paris-bound Shubhankar Sharma finishes fifth after a dramatic round

Paris-bound Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma finished fifth after a dramatic game under difficult conditions at the 2024 Italian Open on Monday.

The two-time DP World Tour winner started off well despite adverse conditions, particularly the wind, and held his composure, remaining in contention for a title finish.

However, two errors at holes 14 and 16 meant he had to settle for a fifth-place finish.

Meanwhile, German golfer Marcel Siem, coming back from injuries, made it a comeback to remember by seizing the Italian Open crown.

This was Siem's sixth DP World Tour title, and he achieved it by birdieing the 18th hole twice—once in regulation to force a playoff, and once more to secure the victory.



The win was his first since triumphing at the Hero Indian Open in February 2023.

The 27-year-old Indian golfer from Jhansi has two DP World Tour titles to his name, the Joburg Open being his first in 2017, followed by the Maybank Championship in February 2018.

With a world ranking of 219, he is the highest-ranked Indian golfer according to the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

He was the No. 1 player in Asia in 2018 and a two-time winner on the European Tour.

Along with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, and Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma forms the Indian contingent that will represent the country at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

It will be Shubhankar's first appearance at the Olympic Games.