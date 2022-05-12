Deaflympics 2021: Golfer Diksha Dagar wins gold for India

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar has added another gold medal to the Indian tally after a stellar victory in the women's golf event at the ongoing Deaflympics.

GOLD 🥇 for DIKSHA 🤩



Our Champion🏌️‍♀️ @DikshaDagar who won 🥈 in 2017 #Deaflympics has upgraded her medal to 🥇at 🇧🇷 #Deaflympics2021 😎#TOPScheme🏌‍♀️⛳️ Diksha defeated 🇺🇸's AG Johnson in the Finals to achieve this feat 🙂



Huge congratulations 🎊 👏

Proud of you!#JeetKaJazba pic.twitter.com/384xd75Ke8 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 11, 2022

Diksha was phenomenal throughout the entire event as she battled hard against several top golfers including previous edition medal winners. In the quarterfinal, she defeated Amelia Paloma Gonzalez of Germany by 6 and 5. In the semi-finals, she beat 2017 bronze medallist Norwegian Andrea Hovstein Hellegjerde 5 and 4. Both these victories were commendable for the 21-year-old from Jhajjar. Her final was against experienced American golfer AG Johnson whom she beat to claim her maiden gold medal and second medal at the Deaflympics.

What stands out for the young golfer is that she previously won silver at the 2017 edition of the Deaflympics. This victory also comes several months after a disappointing finish for her at the Tokyo Olympics.