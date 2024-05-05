Indian Golf Union launches new initiatives to propel Golfing growth in India

The Indian Golf Union (IGU), spurred by the recent achievements of its young talents, has embarked on fresh initiatives aimed at fostering the growth of golf across the nation. With a focus on "Training the Trainers" and "Growing the Game," the IGU is positioning itself to elevate the status of golf in India.

Supported generously by the Sports Ministry, particularly in light of the upcoming Paris Olympics, the IGU has enlisted the expertise of an international trainer to conduct specialized sessions for teaching professionals and coaches.

As an affiliate member of the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG), the IGU has access to a vast network of resources and expertise. The National Golf Academy of India (NGAI), established under the IGU's auspices nearly two decades ago, serves as a cornerstone for these developmental efforts. Currently, the NGAI is hosting a three-day workshop led by Master Trainers from the CPG, aimed at upskilling Indian coaches, assistant teachers, and officials. Former Indian golfer Manav Das is playing a pivotal role in overseeing this significant endeavor.

The IGU's strategic initiatives signify a concerted effort to cultivate a thriving golfing ecosystem in India. By investing in education, training, and grassroots development, the Union is laying the groundwork for a future where golf enjoys widespread popularity and success throughout the nation.