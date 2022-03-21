Inclusivity and Accessibility: Can golf become a sport for the Indian masses?

After Anirban Lahiri's epic second-place finish at the ongoing PGA tour's Players Cup event, there was much talk about how far Indian golf has come in the past few years. From being a selective rich man's sport just over 4 decades ago to having a 4th place finish by Aditi Ashok at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has seen a definite spike in popularity.

Among the rare victories for India on the global front, there arises a considerable question surrounding the process to develop the game on a holistic front. Accessibility has always been a major issue for golf and this is directly related to the dearth of trophies and Championship wins by Indians. The question that subsequently arises relates to the steps which can be taken to make golf a more inclusive and accessible sport for the masses.

Winning hearts with their incredible performances in one of the niche sports in India. Thank you Anirban and Aditi❤️



Indian golf is on the rise! Keep inspiring 🙌🏻@aditigolf | @anirbangolf | #golf ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/SLRIqFGbN1 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 16, 2022

At the moment, a bare perusal of golf in India is that it is an expensive sport meant only for those who 'can afford it' and to be fair, it is a pretty classist assumption too. There is enough evidence on record such as the hiked up membership rates, highly expensive equipment and minor costs associated with regular playing to show that money is a prerequisite to playing the game.

This entire umbrella leads to a considerable affirmation that one would rather focus their interests on other sports that are more affordable and easier to play in terms of accessibility. The biggest example of accessibility is the selective membership that is given to individuals at prestigious Golf Clubs across the country.

Apart from the costs associated with such membership, there is an immense amount of waiting time which does not bode well with a majority of budding golfers. Evidently so, this can be one of the biggest issues that lead to individuals putting off playing the sport altogether.

American Development Model

India can build on the American model of golf development that is organised on a systematic pathway for different age groups. This entire pathway is laid down by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) and the National Golf governing body to build on its sporting talent in a regulated manner.

There are 7 stages in this pathway which commence from a very young age of 4-5 till 19+ after which the golfers are allowed to progress on their own. The stages are Active Start, Fundamentals, Learn to play, Play to improve, Play to compete, Play to win, and Play Golf for life.

Coaches are trained to focus on these stages based on the individuals they are coaching and the expectations of the budding golfers. As per the PGA Coach website the aim is to "maximize each athlete's potential, create well-rounded athletes and develop principles that create life-long golfers for both current and future generations".

This model helps provide the necessary base from which budding golfers can commence their careers while also being given access to the best possible resources and training. It makes parents and guardians of budding golfers believe that the system is fit to take care of their child's talents and interests. Moreover, it also equates golf with other sports that are under similar systems of development and organisation.

America's resounding success on the international golf stage is based on years of programmes and coaching systems that have been put in place specifically for their athletes. It is evident from the number of PGA Tour winners that the U.S.A is the best country to build a model off if one is to consider systems to enhance Indian golf.

What can India do?

Anirban Lahiri (Source: Getty)

The Indian golf fraternity is at a position in the hierarchy of the sport where it can help in improving the situation of those who cannot afford to play the game. This assumption is made on a conclusive determination that individuals who play golf regularly can provide necessary financial support to those who are denied the opportunity of the same. The requirement, therefore, is of a concentrated effort to involve as many individuals as possible through scholarships, financial assistance and regular specialised coaching.



One viable solution is to implement outreach programs in golf courses that focus on the training and development of budding golfers. Children who are unable to afford to play golf, hailing from certain backgrounds can be given equipment and training by certified coaches at golf courses and driving ranges.

This scheme does not have to be broad-based and can be narrowed down to select individuals showing interest or those who have been recognised for their talent. This will reduce the challenge to accessibility by affording budding youngsters the opportunity to play a sport for life and make a profession from it as well.

A solution to accessibility

A golf simulator set up (Source: Full Swing)





As cliched and surprising as it sounds, the accessibility factor of golf can also be quelled to some extent with the use of technology. The installation of golf simulators in households or sports complexes can make up for the lack of accessibility to expensive golf memberships and equipment. Golf simulators are an expensive one-time investment that is well worth it as they allow the user to travel across the globe and play on any course from the comfort of one spot or area.

Moreover, the player gets an idea about areas to improve upon as the simulators also help provide feedback such as shot power, distance achieved and other such crucial factors important to the game itself. Apart from improving one's game, it gives the much needed simulated experience of playing on a course that is required for

The ultimate conclusion is that golf must be allowed to flourish by equating the game with other sports in the country. Given the expansive stretch of golf clubs across India, it is only imperative that club membership fraternities and their members take it upon themselves to improve accessibility to the game. Indian golf needs a system in place for it to provide results on an international front and there is an urgent need to carry the current momentum forward involving as many people as possible.

