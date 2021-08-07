How her mother's presence helped Aditi Ashok in Tokyo Olympics

Aditi Ashok created history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics when she achieved the best ever result by an Indian in golf at the Olympics, earlier today. The 23-year-old put up a stunning display and was in contention for a place in the podium until her final stroke before eventually missing out.



While it was a truly sensational performance from Aditi Ashok over the past four days at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Tokyo do you know a lot of it has to be attributed to her mother, Maheshwari Ashok aka Mash?

A Radio Jockey (RJ) by profession, Mash has been the backbone of Aditi's rise to the top. The golfer, on her part, attributes a lot of her success to her parents.

While her father, Ashok, acted as her caddie at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, it was Mash's turn in Tokyo.

The caddies play an important role in any match a golfer is playing. They not only carry the bag but also offer important advice to the golfer.

So, how did Aditi Ashok decide to bring her mother to Tokyo as her caddie?

It was simple. Her father had acted as a caddie for her at various times, and so she had promised her mother she would take her to Tokyo if she qualifies.

"I think when my dad's there he knows my game a lot more, probably sometimes more than I know myself, so I always feel compelled to rely on him sometimes," Aditi had said to the Golf Channel talking about the difference between having her father or mother as a caddie.

The Arjuna Awardee golfer mentioned that her mother had been doing a fantastic job as her caddie in Tokyo.

"She's doing great. It's funny; this is the best I've played all year. My dad's enjoying watching me on TV and enjoys listening to Jim Mckay commentate on my game. So that's been cool. My mom has obviously done a great job," Aditi Ashok had said.

Aditi had further reiterated that it has been very chilled with her mother carrying her bags than her father.

"I think [the stress is] probably higher with dad, I think it's a little more chilled out with mom, which has helped this week," she had said.

