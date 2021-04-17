Golfer SSP Chawrasia lies tied 5th at Austrian Open

Indian golfer Chawrasia carded a superb four-under 68 in the second round to grab a share of the fifth position at the Austrian Open, continuing his pursuit of a European Tour title outside India. The 42-year-old's four wins on the European Tour have come in India with two of them being the Hero Indian Open in 2016 and 2017.

Apart from those four, which were co-sanctioned by Asian tour, Chawrasia has won more in Asia. Of his six international wins, only one has come outside India – the Resorts World Manila Masters Open in the Philippines in 2016.

He has not won since 2017 At four-under 140 overall here, he is fifth, three shots behind the leader, Alejandro Canizares (67-70). Overall, it was a fine day for the Indians, who after the first day, seemed to be on the edge. Shubhankar Sharma bounced back from a first-round 75 to card four-under 68, which at one stage looked likely to be much better.

He was five-under through 11 before dropping a bogey on the 15th to settle for a T-20 finish at the end of day. Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu, playing his first event outside India since March last year, also made a good comeback after a 77 in the first round. Sandhu added 70 to his first round 77 to make the cut on the bubble at three-over.

Canizares at seven-under was leading by one over John Catlin (70) and Martin Kaymer (70) who were both at six-under. Justin Walters (68) was fourth at five-under, while Chawrasia, Max Kieffer (68), Jacques Kruyswijk (72) and Richard Mansell (71) at T-5.



Chawrasia, who has missed his last six cuts on European Tour, laughed and said, "No, I did not think about those missed cuts when I started the second round. I was thinking about handling the cold weather. On the first day it was 3 degrees and very cold when I began. "Today it was about 6 degrees and we were joking that we were wearing all the clothes we had brought."

Thank you @EuropeanTour for a lovely interview with one of the most popular indian players @SSP_Golf looking for his 5th ET won't but first outside india at @AustrianOpen . @JeevMilkhaSingh won the same event in 2008. #GoSSP

Here ie ET clip interview — pic.twitter.com/ZUTMSZOala — V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) April 16, 2021

The Kolkatan seemed pretty satisfied with how things panned out in the second round for him. "The bogey on ninth was my only mistake and I also had birdies on 13 and 15. It was good to get three of the four Par-5s. That will be the key again on the weekend," he said. "This course has a bit of Delhi Golf Club look in it, especially holes like the 14th and 15th."

