The 23-year old women golfer from India, Aditi Ashok is doing wonders at the Tokyo Olympics claiming the 2nd spot for 3 consecutive days. She is right behind the world champion Nelly Korda with a margin of 3 shots and will be playing her final round tomorrow. She has scored a total of 201 (12-under-par) and is one of the prime medal contenders in the sport now.

At the end of Round 3, #AditiAshok is on the 2nd position.



She is now 2 shots ahead of the 3rd placed golfers, with 12 under par.



With the final day to go, Aditi, ranked no. 200, is in the silver medal position, only behind the World No. 1 - Nelly Korda.#Tokyo2020| #Golf pic.twitter.com/j5U2CEXPkV — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 6, 2021

A surprising but quality performance by Ashok has made her popular amongst the fans and twitterians are constantly praising her show in Tokyo. The girl from Bangalore is playing her second Olympics and is now looking to script history. Let's find out about her top 10 achievements as she plays to add the biggest one tomorrow.



1. Amateur tournament wins

Being just 13 years and winning a championship is what depicts the class of Aditi Ashok. Playing from the tender age of 5, she has several amateur tournament wins attached to her name including 2011 All India Championship, 2012 All India Junior Cup and 2013 Asia Pacific Junior Championship.

2. Lalla Aicha Tour School

Aditi is a prodigy who became the youngest and first Indian to win the Lalla Aicha Tour School securing a card for the Ladies European Tour for the 2016 season. Due to this achievement, she also was the youngest winner of a Q School to play an international tour.

#Golf : India's Aditi Ashok wins European Tour's Lalla Aicha Tour School Final Qualifier, earns 2016 Tour card pic.twitter.com/cudFPKKax0 — Doordarshan Sports #TokyoOlympics (@ddsportschannel) December 23, 2015

3. Hero Women's Indian Cup

In the year 2016 where she was just a teenager, Ashok won the Hero Women's Indian Open with a score of 213 (3-under-par) and became the youngest to win a Ladies European Tour title.





4. Qatar Ladies Open

Following her win in Hero Women's Cup, she bagged the Qatar Ladies Open title due to which she received the rookie of the year award.





5. First Indian LGPA player

Aditi Ashok won the card for the LPGA tour 2017 through the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament and became the first Indian to play the tour. The young sensation finished eighth in the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the year standings.

6. Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open 2017

A golf tournament on the Ladies European Tour played in UAE was won by the champion Aditi in 2017 with a score of 270 (-18).





7. Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic

Aditi made 17 out of 24 event cuts in 2018 with two top 10 finishes. This boosted the confidence of the then 20-year old girl recording a career-best at the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classis with a T6 result.

Young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok notched up her second successive top-10 finish by finishing Tied-sixth at the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic. https://t.co/DBaATRBLTM — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) May 7, 2018

8. CP Women's Open

Ashok carried her form throughout as she made 13 cut out of 22 LPGA Tour events in 2019 with the season's best finish at the CP Women's Open of T13.

9. 2nd finish on the Ladies European Tour

Her performance in 2019 upgraded as she finished with back-to-back 2nd place finishes on the Ladies European Tour.

10. Arjuna Awardee

Aditi Ashok was conferred upon with the Arjuna Award for her exceptional performance in golf in the year 2020 and she believed that this gives a lot of hope for all the golfers out there. The game is not popular amongst the Indian public but Ashok has now become the face of Indian women's golf with her show.

#NationalSportsAwards 2020 announced.



Manu Bhaker (shooting),

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Dutee Chand (Athletics)

Aditi Ashok (Golf)



among 27 sportspersons to get Arjuna Award pic.twitter.com/ZyjBcu2UbF — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 21, 2020

With 5 professional wins, 3 Ladies' European Tour titles and 2 other titles, Aditi Ashok is now about to script her life's biggest achievement to date.