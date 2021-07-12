Golf at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players

After making a comeback in the Rio 2016 Olympics, golf now looks set to be a big attraction in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Preview

Golf is a popular and prestigious sport. Golf is an individual sport in which a ball is hit with a club from a tee into a hole. The goal of the game is to get the ball into the hole with the fewest number of club swings or strokes.

Golf became an official sport in the Olympics during the Paris 1900 and St. Louis 1904 Olympic Games. Later, the game was not included in the Olympics until the Rio 2016. The game has returned to its best form and will be a one of the spectator favourites at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Every game of golf has its own setting and features. Including varying climatic conditions, rough grounds, slopes, obstacles, and so on. It's a difficult sport to play because the player has to play every game with different conditions.

In terms of the number of male players at the top of the international rankings, the United States is widely recognised as the world's leading nation. However, Justin Rose (Great Britain) won the men's event at Rio 2016, and he was then rated 11th in the world. Spain, Sweden, and Australia are among countries with a large pool of talent.

In women's golf, the Republic of Korea has some promising talents. The Republic of Korea fielded four players from the world's top eight at Rio 2016, while each country was allowed to submit up to four athletes from the top 15 spots in the world rankings. The gold medal was won by Inbee Park, who was rated second in the world at the time.

Events

Tokyo 2020 Golf events will be conducted in the following categories:

Individual Stroke Play (Men/Women)

Schedule

The Matches will take place from 29th July to 7th August at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The timings are in IST (Indian Standard time)

Day 1, Thursday 29 July 04:00 - 12:30

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Day 2, Friday 30 July 04:00 - 12:30

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Day 3, Saturday, 31 July 04:00 - 12:30

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 3

Day 4, Sunday 1 August 04:00 - 13:00

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4

Men's Victory Ceremony

Day 5, Wednesday 4 August 04:00 - 12:30

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Day 6,Thursday 5 August 04:00 - 12:30

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Day 7, Friday 6 August 04:00 - 12:30

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 3

Day 8, Saturday 7 August 04:00 - 13:00

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 4

Women's Victory Ceremony

Indian Players

Three Indians have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. They qualified for the men's and women's events by being among the top 60 eligible players.

Women's Individual

Aditi Ashok

Aditi Ashok



Aditi has qualified for her second consecutive Olympic Games. Aditi played in Rio Olympics, five years later, she has now qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by coming in 45th place on the Tokyo Games Rankings for women.

Men's Individual

Anirban Lahiri

Udayan Mane

Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri, also qualified for his second Olympic Games by finishing top among Indian golfers in the final Tokyo Games Rankings for men.



After Argentine Emiliano Grillo withdrew, Indian golfer Udayan Mane qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian Players are gearing up to make a name for themselves at the next Tokyo Games.