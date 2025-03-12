PGTI Nexgen Golf: Rajesh Gautam takes the lead after round two

Lucknow’s Rajesh Kumar Gautam followed up his first round of three-under 69 with an even better six-under 66 to surge ahead by three shots at a total of nine-under 135 after round two of the PGTI NEXGEN Gurugram 2025, the NEXGEN season-opener, being played at the Golden Greens Golf & Polo Club in Gurugram.

The 35-year-old PGTI rookie Rajesh (69-66), who made six birdies without dropping any shot on Wednesday, jumped two spots from his overnight tied third position.

Chandigarh’s Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal (65-73), the first-round leader by three shots, slipped to second place at six-under 138 following his 73 on day two.

Ahmedabad-based Aniket Sawant (69-70) occupied third place at five-under 139.

The cut was applied at two-over 146. The top 36 professionals made the cut for the third and final round.

Rajesh Kumar Gautam, who turned professional only this year and earned himself a partial card on the PGTI main tour through the PGTI Qualifying School, seemed to hit fairways and greens at will in round two as he made 16 greens in regulation. His round featured a 30-feet birdie conversion.

Rajesh said, “I guess my current position is a reward for my consistency over the past two days. I have hardly made any mistakes. I dropped just two bogeys in round one and today was bogey-free. I kept landing it close today and also made a couple of long conversions.

“The focus in the final round will be to continue hitting as many greens as possible and playing steady golf. It’s now up to the others to catch up with me.”