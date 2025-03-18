Golf: Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational returns with mixed format

The Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational returns for its third edition, introducing a groundbreaking mixed format that's set to transform the Indian golf landscape.

This prestigious tournament, co-presented by cricket legend Kapil Dev and premium consulting firm Grant Thornton Bharat, has established itself as a key fixture on the Indian golf calendar, driving growth and inclusivity in the sport.

Proudly hailed as India's best golf course 2024 by the World Golf Awards, the tournament is set to tee off at Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru from April 23 to 26, 2025.

This pioneering event is India's first professional golf tournament to be co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI).

It features India's top male and female professionals competing together, vying for the same prize purse of INR 2 crores.

Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, "The Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 is more than just a golf tournament – it’s a defining event for Indian sport and business." "As the first professional golf event in India to be co-sanctioned by both the PGTI and the WGAI, it brings men and women professionals together on the same stage, competing for the same prize purse, and paired with amateur celebrities from cricket, business, government, arts and fashion. "Our vision is to build an ecosystem that fosters a more inclusive and accessible India. By breaking barriers and setting a new precedent for inclusivity in sports, we are not just growing golf—we are reshaping the future of Indian sports into one that is diverse, accessible, and truly equal," he added. The tournament combines the Professional Championship with a thrilling Pro-Am component, bringing together professionals and amateurs in a dynamic and engaging way. Kickstarting with a practice round on April 23, followed by a three-day, 54-hole championship from April 24 to 26, where 60 men and 12 women professionals will compete for the same prize purse. The event will also feature three Pro-Am rounds in a rotational format, with 48 professionals teeing off in the morning, while the remaining 24 pair up with 72 amateurs in the afternoon session. Each Pro-Am team will comprise one professional and three amateurs, with scores combining the pro’s stroke play and the amateurs’ scramble format. Prize money will be awarded to the top three professionals in the Pro-Am standings, making this tournament a thrilling blend of high-stakes competition and camaraderie. PGTI President and Indian Cricket Legend Kapil Dev said, “With the third edition of the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational, we're poised to raise the bar even higher, making this year's event the most unforgettable yet." "I extend my gratitude to Grant Thornton Bharat for their unwavering support in promoting golf in India and I also thank the venue Prestige Golfshire Bengaluru. Golf holds immense importance in India, fostering inclusivity, diversity, and excellence. "Through this tournament, we aim to inspire a broader audience, create a larger community of enthusiasts, and most importantly, nurture the next generation of golfers, making the sport more accessible and inclusive for all. I'm grateful to all our partners for their commitment to shaping a vibrant and inclusive sporting culture in India. Let's make this edition another milestone in golf's exciting journey in our country," he added. Mr. Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, "After the extremely successful first two editions, the eagerly awaited Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational makes a welcome return to the PGTI. We thank our President Mr. Kapil Dev and Mr. Vishesh Chandok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, for their joint initiative in getting the event back on the PGTI calendar." "We also thank Grant Thornton Bharat, Prestige Golfshire Club and all other event partners for partnering with PGTI in making the event possible. The participation of the leading Indian lady professionals, a result of our partnership with the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI), adds a new dimension and more excitement to the event and stresses on the theme of inclusivity in sport. "This year’s tournament with its new format, new venue and the presence of top Indian lady professionals, is thus set to offer a unique and memorable experience to the professionals and golf fans alike," he added. Supported by Proud Partner Incuspaze and Championship Sponsors Callaway, Harley Davidson and Ballantines, Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational has transcended its role as a golf tournament, emerging as a catalyst for inclusivity, collaboration, and transformation. As #GTBharat continues to shape #VibrantBharat, this pioneering event showcases the profound impact of sports on society. With its unique, trailblazing format, the tournament is ushering in a new era of diversity and inclusion in Indian sports, inspiring future generations and nurturing talent. By fostering a culture of excellence and accessibility, we're building a brighter future for golf in India and contributing to a more unified, diverse, and forward-thinking nation.



