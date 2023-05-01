Golf: Aditi Ashok becomes first Indian woman to finish second in LGPA Tour

Aditi Ashok finished joint-second at the JM Eagle LA Championship on Monday, and in turn achieved her best-ever finish in the LGPA Tour. She also became the first Indian woman to finish as runners-up in the Tour.

Considering that this was Ashok's fourth event on the LPGA this season, and that she missed the cut in each of the first three, her comeback of sorts has been nothing short of commendable. She finished behind Australia's Hannah Green and tied with China's Xiyu Lin.

At one point in the event, the Indian was primed to clinch the trophy. However, she was unable to maintain the tempo and slipped to tied 5th in the third round of the LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club. Nonetheless, this was also the first time that Aditi reached a playoff in her seven-year long presence on the LGPA Tour.

“I think overall it’s a good week. I’ve never played in this position on the LPGA, to be near the lead on the first day and stay there the whole tournament. The competition is just so deep out here. Ten people have a good tournament but only one can win. I’m happy with the way I played," she said after her historic performance to lgpa.com.

Next up on the tour for Aditi would be the Cognizant Founder Cup, scheduled to be from May 11 to 14 at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey.