Disappointing start for Aditi Ashok at Meijar LPGA Classic

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok made a disappointing start to her Meijer LPGA Classic campaign as she shot 3-over 75 to lie T-127th. Aditi, who finished twice in 30s at the event in her four starts, began from the back nine but ran into a rough stretch from 14th to the 17th as she bogeyed three of the four holes.

She had her sole birdie of the day on first but another bogey on third meant a poor finish. She will now be aiming for a good second round to have a shot at the weekend rounds. It has been a modest season so far for Aditi, whose two Top-15 finishes on the LPGA came in the first two events in this 2022 season.

However, it was American Jennifer Kupcho who is sitting in the first position as she blazed the Blythefield Country Club with a memorable show. With a bogey-free, 9-under 63 Kupcho went out in 30 on the front nine and had a 33 on the back nine.

This is the 25-year-old's third appearance in the tournament – her best finish in the event was a tie for 10th in 2021 – and the fourth time she held the 18-hole lead in her career. Another American, Gerina Piller sits in solo second after firing an 8-under 64, highlighted by 7 birdies and an eagle. Interestingly, a trio of players sit in a tie in the third position at seven under, including major champions Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson and LPGA Tour winner Madelene Sagstrom.

