Diksha Dagar makes golf history on the Ladies European Tour

India's Diksha Dagar on Friday entered a rather unique club when competing at the Joburg Ladies Open 2025 in South Africa on Friday.

Making her 121st Ladies European Tour (LET) appearance, Dagar carded a 71 in round 1 and was one-over par in round 2 at the time of writing this.

She shot a birdie along the way and in doing so, she became the first Indian to play 100+ events and register 1,000+ birdies on the LET.

A rare talent

Dagar began wearing hearing aids at the age of six and started playing golf a year later.

She started her amateur career in 2012 and made rapid strides.

In 2017, when golf was included at the Summer Deaflympics, Dagar represented India in the women's individual golf event and bagged a silver medal.

A year later, she donned India colours at the 2018 Asian Games.

In 2019, Dagar won a tour title on the LET, making her just the second Indian woman after Aditi Ashok to win on the Ladies European Tour. She was 18-years of age at the time and duly became the youngest Indian woman to win on the LET.

Interestingly, Dagar has competed at the Tokyo as well as the Paris Olympics and this makes her the first golfer ever in history to have competed in both the Olympics and Deaflympics.