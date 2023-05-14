Golf: Diksha Dagar finishes 37th in Jabra Ladies

Diksha Dagar was the lone bright spot for India at the Jabra Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour (LET) on Sunday, finishing tied 37th.

Diksha, who ended a run of four missed cuts at the start of the season, seemed to be working her way back after rounds of 71-74-73.

The other four Indians -- Tvesa Malik, Seher Atwal, Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor -- missed the cut, which fell after two rounds.

Sweden's Linn Grant, who fell back after two bogeys in the first six holes, rallied on a dramatic final day to beat Anne van Dam by two shots. Grant totalled nine-under-par and clinched her fifth title on the LET.

Diksha did not have a great start as she dropped shots on fourth, sixth and eighth and turned in 3-over. She picked birdies on 13th and 14th but a closing bogey meant 73.

Diksha will now move to the US for the Aramco Team Series event in Florida. She will be joined by Aditi Ashok, who this week was contending on the LPGA, and Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall, who missed the cut in France.

With the latest win, Grant now leaps into second place in the 2023 Race to Costa Del Sol, but India's Aditi Ashok still leads the way despite having not teed up in France.

Starting the day tied with the Dutch star on seven-under-par in France, Grant got off to a nervy start at Evian Resort Golf Club when she bogeyed her first hole on the opening par-4.

With Italy's Alessandra Fanali and France's Celine Herbin also in the mix, the Swede then dropped another shot on the par-4 6th before van Dam birdied the following hole to stretch their gap to three shots.

Approaching the turn, Grant regained her composure to post back-to-back birdies on the 9th and 10th with van Dam unable to respond.

Towards the finish Van Damm bogeyed 16 and 17 and though she birdied the 18th, Grant had moved ahead. After reaching the green in two on the par-5 18th for a third consecutive day, Grant two-putted for birdie for a 69 (-2) to win by two shots and claim her fifth LET title, and first with coach Steven Jeppesen.

A birdie finish for van Dam saw her end the week T2 alongside Herbin on seven-under-par. In a tie for fourth on six-under-par was Johanna Gustavsson, Alessandra Fanali and her Italian teammate Virginia Elena Carta.