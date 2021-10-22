Chaitanya Pandey among 5 players to complete double wins at Golf India North Tour

Chaitanya Pandey on Friday emerged as one of the five players to complete back-to-back wins at the 2021 US Kids Golf India North Tour. Playing in the Under-10 segment, Chaitanya, who went through a play-off in the first event on Thursday, won by three shots over the Dubai-based Siddhaan Chibber

. The other young players competing a second time in the double header were Samar Baijal (Boys U-7), Shambhavi Chaturvedi (Girls 9-10), Parnika Sharma (Girls 11-12) and Mahreen Bhatia (Girls 13-14). The youngest winner on Friday was Nalinaksh in the Boys U-6 and he shot 7-over 43 in his nine holes at the ITC Classic Golf and Country Club.

Another popular winner was Prince Bainsla in the Boys U-11 and he got a big ovation when he went up to get his winner's gold medal after scoring 3-over 75 beating Armin Paul Singh, the winner in the first event, by three shots. In the first event, Armin won by one shot over Prince.

In the Girls U-8, Aanya Dandriyal, who was third in the first event a day earlier, turned the tables and beat Annika Chendira by one shot in the nine-hole tussle. Arshvant Srivastava looked set for winning a double, as he led by two shots with two holes to go in his tussle with Bhawesh Nirwan.



A double bogey after going into the bunker on 17th and a closing bogey on 18th meant he dropped from one-under to 2-over and lost by one shot to Bhawesh, who compensated for being third in the first event.

The top finishers will get priority points based on their finish and scores and that in turn will help them get entries into world level international events like the US Kids World Championships at Pinehurst in US and the US Kids Europe competition. The three youngest divisions -- Boys U-6, Boys U-7 and Girls U-8 -- were contested over nine holes.