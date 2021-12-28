Golf Hub in the Garden City: What makes Bangalore the ideal promoter of the 'Gentleman's Sport'

One of the highlights of the Tokyo Olympics which concluded this year was the performance of Bangalore golfer Aditi Ashok. Much was said about how close she was to winning a medal and creating history for Indian golf at the same time. The loss was an agonizing one given the general nature of the 4th place finishes. But this spectacular performance has been a long time coming for Indian golf given how the sport has expanded immensely across the country. Bangalore is one city that has been a hotbed of golf for the past few decades. Known for its climate, it is the perfect place to play golf year-round and as a result, has produced several top players across the country.

The Bridge got in touch with a few top golfers and former board members of prominent golf clubs in the Garden City to get their insight into how they perceive Bangalore as a golf hub. Brig. Ashok Kumar was the President and Patron of the ASC Golf Course and he gave several insights into the functioning of golf clubs in Bangalore. The information relayed by them is done mostly through years of experience and active involvement in running Golf Clubs, observing and coaching players, organizing tournaments and of course, playing the sport itself.

Evolution

The rise of golf in Bangalore is something that has often gone unnoticed in India. Keeping aside the number of professional golfers the city has produced, the focus must narrow down to the number of golf courses in the city. As it stands, there are approximately 7 golf courses in the city and while the number of official players registered in each course is unknown, it could be well over 15,000. Brig. Ashok Kumar felt that the city had seen a surge in developing quality golf courses only in the last 20 years and this was evident all across the city. This has also been furthered by the opening up of golf courses to the general public for membership and playing/coaching facilities. This of course has come with its own set of issues as the space for playing has become restricted as a result. Slot bookings for weekend games are extremely few in number in comparison to the number of members and it results in a lot of disgruntlement amongst regular players. What is evident however is that the surge in the number of people aiming to at least learn the sport if not play it regularly.

Role of the KGA

Special emphasis must be given to the Karnataka Golf Association and its evolution as a major golf course in India. The KGA was built on a 124-acre land piece sanctioned by the government of Karnataka is to develop an 'International Standard Golf Course' in the late 1970s. This became a reality over the next few years as the government invested heavy sums of money to ensure that Bangalore got its own 'Indian-made' golf course. The number of budding golfers to have emerged from the course is solely due to the top-notch facilities available year-round. Credit is also due to Peter Thomson and those who appointed him as the course architect. There is no doubt that the international angle to designing a course and bringing in a specific standard to golf in India was revolutionized by the KGA. This is the precedent that has been acted upon across the country and has set a high benchmark.

Prestige Golfshire

Inclusivity and Accessibility

This specific aspect of the sport has proved controversial over time. The common notion is that golf is only a sport for the rich and elite and this stands to be true for the most part. It requires considerable expense to play and sports scholarships are few in number for budding golfers. The other side of this debate goes into who the success stories have been over the past few years. Several 'former caddies' have turned professional and have gone on to represent India in the course of several tournaments. Notable players like Chikkarangappa and C Muniyappa turned pro after initially observing and gradually picking up the sport while acting as caddies. This is another case of untapped Indian potential in sport and should also act as a precursor to debunking the myth of golf only being meant for those who can afford it.

Brig. Ashok Kumar specifically emphasized the need for regulated golf academies or coaching schemes in golf clubs. He stated that the perception of golf being a sport for the 'elite and rich needs to be shot down by reaching out to potential youngsters and players who have an interest but cannot afford to learn. Giving a structure to golf training will also help improve the standard of coaching that is also currently placed at a dismal level not only in Karnataka but across India. The need of the hour is to delve into the technicalities of the game by guiding budding players both on and off the course. While a few courses do have coaching schemes, a majority do not cater to budding golfers and therefore it becomes imperative to take up the issue of accessibility of golf in a city that has players of immense potential.

The BGC is one of India's oldest golf clubs

There can be no doubts about the role that Bangalore has played in providing some of India's top golfers. There seems to be no end in sight to the countless golfers who appear from the crevices and dominate national and international level tournaments. The numerous courses and the general golf culture has provided a brilliant platform for golfers to take their passion to another level. There is still a long way to go for an Indian to be the next Tiger Woods, Ernie Ells or Phil Mickelson. But that day is not far off and we shall hopefully see an Indian golfer breaking out into the top ranks of the world in the coming years. Until then, cities like Bangalore must be recognized for their contributions and provide the necessary resources to enhance their role in making champions from the 'Greatest Game Ever Played'.

