Avani Prashanth makes history by winning LET Access Tour event in Sweden

Amateur golfer Avani Prashanth has achieved a historic victory at the Ashsell Final, becoming the third Indian woman to win in Europe this year.

The 16-year-old secured victory in the Ladies European Tour's Access Series (LETAS) with a remarkable back-nine performance.

Avani's final seven holes were marked by four birdies and an eagle, propelling her to the win.

16 year old golfer Avani Prashanth became the first Indian to win on the LET Access Series!🥳❤️



Way to go, girl👏🇮🇳#Golf

Avani's win is a landmark moment for Indian women's golf, setting her apart as the first Indian woman to conquer the LETAS. Her victory adds to the successes of Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar on the main Ladies European Tour earlier this season.



Starting strong with scores of 72-71, Avani showcased resilience, climbing to a tied-ninth position after 36 holes.

Overcoming a rough start in the final round with early bogeys, Avani showcased her mettle with strategic birdies on the fifth and eighth holes. The back-nine proved to be her forte as she made a comeback with birdies and a crucial eagle on the 14th hole, solidifying her lead.

Another birdie on the 17th hole sealed her win. Avani expressed her happiness, saying, "It's surreal winning this week... my first professional win on international soil." Her victory sets the stage for her participation in the Asian Games, with Avani aspiring to become India's youngest golfer to represent the nation.

Looking forward, Avani eyes upcoming challenges, "In terms of European competition, the Big Green Egg Open in Amsterdam on the Ladies European Tour is the next one. I'm planning on playing at Q school in December,"