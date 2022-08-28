Avani Prashanth top Indian at 44th in World Amateur Team event

Avani Prashanth (71) finished as the top Indian in the Tied-44th place at the 29th Women's World Amateur Team Championship at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche.

The Indian squad, which also included Nishna Patel (82) and Smriti Bhargav (81), ended Tied-34th at the tournament played over two courses – the Le Golf National, one of the toughest courses in terms of slope rating, and the St Nom La Breteche Golf Course in Paris.

While Avani had rounds of 75-76-73–71 for a total of 295, Nishna (77-77-77–82) aggregated 313 for a 113th place and Smriti Bhargav (73-79-83–81) with a total of 316 was 122nd.

Each day, two of the best scores were counted as team scores. Only Avani had her scores counted each day. Only once did either of the other two shoot better than Avani, which was on the first day, when Smriti shone out with 73.

Sweden won the Espirito Santo Trophy for the third time on a tiebreaker over the USA at the Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche. The Swedes and Americans tied at 13-under par 559 but after comparing non-counting scores, a 1-over-par 73 from Sweden's Louise Rydqvist was one stroke better than Rachel Kuehn's 74, giving Sweden the gold medal and the USA the silver. One stroke behind at 560, Germany and Japan tied for the bronze-medal position.

Ingrid Lindblad, ranked No 2 in the world, fired a 3-under 69 and Meja Ortengren added a 2-under 70 as Sweden made up five strokes on Germany, who held the 54-hole. Although there is no official recognition, Sweden's Ortengren, Germany's Briem and the USA's Zhang tied for the low individual score at 7-under-par 279.

The next week will see a total of 72 men's teams compete at the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship for the Eisenhower Trophy at Le Golf National and at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche from 31 August-3 September.