World No. 322 Anirban Lahiri holds one-shot lead at The Players Championship

India's Anirban Lahiri is in the sole lead at The Players Championship 2022 at the end of Sunday. Lahiri raced to the top of the leaderboard among the strongest field in golf with five birdies in the opening nine holes of Round 3 and will have seven holes left to play on Monday.

Lahiri, world rank 322, was 500/1 to win the Players Championship title entering the tournament. At the end of a sensational day on Sunday, the Indian found himself with a one-shot lead as many other storied names struggled. Round 3 was suspended late on Sunday due to darkness. Play is set to resume on Monday.

Lahiri has never won a PGA Tour title. In five previous starts in this tournament, Lahiri missed the cut on four occasions and his best finish was being 74th in 2019. The Players Championship currently offers the highest prize fund of any tournament in golf ($20 million).

Lahiri rose to the top 50 in the world a few years ago but has been falling in the rankings since then. The last player from India to lead/co-lead after any round on tour was Shubhankar Sharma after Round 3 of the 2018 CIMB Classic. The only Indian winner on tour is Arjun Atwal, who won the 2010 Wyndham Championship.

We feel you Anirban Lahiri... we feel you. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ctwazncPhE — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 13, 2022

If Lahiri can hold on to his lead on Monday, he will have won the biggest ever title for an Indian golfer.





