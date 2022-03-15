Golf
Golfer Anirban Lahiri breaks into Top 100 World Rankings after 3 years
After finishing as a runner-up in the prestigious Players Championship, Lahiri moved 233 places to become current World No. 89.
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri has returned to the top 100 World Ranking after three years. He is currently ranked as World No. 89, in the official World Golf Rankings.
Lahiri who narrowly missed in the Players Championship 2022, finished as a runner-up in the tournament. With this phenomenal performance, he finished with 48 OWGR points, jumping 233 places to move his previous rank of 322 to the present rank of 89.
The last time Lahiri was in the top 100 World Golf Ranking was back in 2018. 48 is the highest OWGR points the ace Indian golfer has earned in a single event. His previous best 38 OWGR in Maybank Malaysian Open victory in 2015.
If anything, the 34-year-old Lahiri created ripples at The Players Championship and was the front-runner even in the weather-delayed final round and was on the brink of making history.
Attempting to become only the second Indian golfer to win at the PGA Tour, Lahiri was a surprise package at The Players Championships, stumping the likes of Smith for a better part of the event.