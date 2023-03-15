Amandeep and Gaurika share lead in sixth leg of Hero WPGT

Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi shared the lead despite contrasting first rounds in the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour at the Classic Golf and Country Club.

While Amandeep dropped two shots on the front nine but played a bogey-free 4-under on the back stretch, Gaurika had five birdies but suffered a double bogey on the back nine apart from a bogey earlier in the front half.

They both shot 2-under 70 each and held a one-shot lead over four players bunched together in third place.

Two experienced stars, Tvesa Malik and Vani Kapoor, using these events to get some tournament practice, shot 1-under 71 along with rookie Kriti Chowhan and Hitaashee Bakshi, who is coming back from an injury.

Amandeep, who has one domestic win this year, bogeyed fifth and seventh and turned in a disappointing two-over. The momentum changed on the back nine as she she had four birdies in the 11th, 13th, 17th and 18th holes respectively.