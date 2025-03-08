Golf: Pukhraj Singh Gill’s team wins Pro-Am event of Ahmedabad Open 2025

Chandigarh-based professional Pukhraj Singh Gill’s team won the Pro-Am event of the Ahmedabad Open 2025 presented by IndusInd Bank. Pukhraj’s team comprised of amateurs Bhavin Vadgama, Manish Chokshi and Vaishal Shah and posted a score of 56.

Italian professional Michele Ortolani and his team comprising of amateurs Jigish Shah, Paresh Vasani and Kairav Shah were the runners-up at the Pro-Am with a score of 56.6.

The contest for the closest to the pin on hole no. 5 was won by Pramod Kumar who landed it within five feet and two inches of the pin.

The contest for the closest to the pin on hole no. 11 was won by Rajiv Tanna who landed it within 11 feet and eight inches of the pin.

Chiragh Thakkar won the straight drive contest on hole no. 7. His drive landed on the centre of the fairway.

Tejas Deswal won the longest drive contest on hole no. 10 with a drive of 300 yards.