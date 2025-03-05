Ahmedabad Open Golf 2025: Harendra Gupta emerges halfway leader

Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta emerged halfway leader as a result of his second round of five-under 67 at the INR 1 crore Ahmedabad Open 2025 presented by IndusInd Bank being played at the Kensville Golf and Country Club near Ahmedabad.

The 40-year-old Harendra (70-67), a winner of 10 titles, shot the day’s best score in round two to total seven-under 137 and move up two spots from his overnight tied third place. He leads the field by one shot.

Sri Lankan N Thangaraja (65-73), the overnight leader, struck a 73 on Wednesday to drop down to second position at six-under 138.

Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra (70) and Italy’s Michele Ortolani (74) were tied third at two-under 142.

The cut was declared at seven-over 151. Fifty-six professionals made the cut.

Harendra Gupta climbed up the leaderboard early in his round thanks to his consistent putting as he sank four birdies from a range of six to 10 feet on the first 13 holes. Gupta then drained a 40-footer for eagle on the Par-5 14th to consolidate his position further.

A double-bogey followed for him on the 15th but Harendra limited the damage with a birdie on the 17th.

Harendra said, “I’m eager to perform well this week as I’ve never played well at Kensville before. My ball-striking has been great over the first two days and I feel that I have just regained my lost touch with my putting. Dealing with the windy conditions here is going to be a big factor going ahead.”

N Thangaraja made two birdies and three bogeys on day two as he struggled with his putting especially the short putts.

Varun Parikh (73) was the only Ahmedabad-based player to make the cut. He ended the day in tied 10th place at two-over 146.