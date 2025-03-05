Golf
Ahmedabad Open Golf 2025: Harendra Gupta emerges halfway leader
The 40 year old shot the day’s best of 67 to move up two spots from his overnight tied third place.
Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta emerged halfway leader as a result of his second round of five-under 67 at the INR 1 crore Ahmedabad Open 2025 presented by IndusInd Bank being played at the Kensville Golf and Country Club near Ahmedabad.
The 40-year-old Harendra (70-67), a winner of 10 titles, shot the day’s best score in round two to total seven-under 137 and move up two spots from his overnight tied third place. He leads the field by one shot.
Sri Lankan N Thangaraja (65-73), the overnight leader, struck a 73 on Wednesday to drop down to second position at six-under 138.
Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra (70) and Italy’s Michele Ortolani (74) were tied third at two-under 142.
The cut was declared at seven-over 151. Fifty-six professionals made the cut.
Harendra Gupta climbed up the leaderboard early in his round thanks to his consistent putting as he sank four birdies from a range of six to 10 feet on the first 13 holes. Gupta then drained a 40-footer for eagle on the Par-5 14th to consolidate his position further.
A double-bogey followed for him on the 15th but Harendra limited the damage with a birdie on the 17th.
Harendra said, “I’m eager to perform well this week as I’ve never played well at Kensville before. My ball-striking has been great over the first two days and I feel that I have just regained my lost touch with my putting. Dealing with the windy conditions here is going to be a big factor going ahead.”
N Thangaraja made two birdies and three bogeys on day two as he struggled with his putting especially the short putts.
Varun Parikh (73) was the only Ahmedabad-based player to make the cut. He ended the day in tied 10th place at two-over 146.