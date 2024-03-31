India's Veer Ahlawat achieves career best finish at Hero Indian Open

Veer Ahlawat of India celebrated a career highlight by securing his best-ever finish in a DP World Tour event, ending tied for second place after delivering a stellar one-under 71 on the final day of the Hero Indian Open at the DLF Golf & Country Club.

Ahlawat's exceptional performance included a sensational eagle on the last hole, concluding the tournament with a commendable four-day total of 275, just four shots behind the eventual winner, Keita Nakajima of Japan.

Nakajima, 23, showcased remarkable composure throughout the competition, clinching his first DP World Tour title with a closing 73, which secured him a wire-to-wire victory with a four-shot lead. His triumph marks the fifth time a Japanese player has claimed victory in DP World Tour history, reflecting a notable surge in success for Japanese golfers on the international stage.



Ahlawat attributed his success to consistent play throughout the week and emphasized the morale boost gained from competing against a strong field of competitors.

Ahlawat's notable performance wasn't the only highlight for Indian golfers in the tournament. Manu Gandas and Karandeep Kochhar finished tied 11th and 13th respectively, showcasing India's growing presence in the sport. Star Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma finished tied 31st, rounding off a competitive showing for the Indian contingent.

Meanwhile, Nakajima's dominant display propelled him to 13th in the Race to Dubai Rankings, setting ambitious goals for his future endeavors, including aspirations to compete on the PGA TOUR in 2025.