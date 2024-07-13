Aditi makes the cut, Diksha withdraws from Evian Championship

Aditi Ashok made the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship, while her compatriot Diksha Dagar had to withdraw due to medical reasons before the shortened second round. The event was interrupted by lightning, forcing officials to suspend play twice as storms intensified with heavy rain and thunder.

Aditi posted a 1-under 70 to accompany her opening round of 71, bringing her total to 1-under for 36 holes, moving her from T-52 to T-44. The second round is still ongoing.

Conversely, Diksha had a challenging start with a 76 on day one and subsequently withdrew due to health concerns.

Aditi, who claimed her first LET victory at the Hero Women’s Indian Open in her rookie year and has since secured four more wins, last triumphed in Spain in November 2023. She has been a part of the LPGA since 2017.

🗨️"I want to see Aditi playing with the same pomp that she played in Tokyo"



Having narrowly missed a podium finish last time, cricket legend and President of PGTI, Kapil Dev, believes Aditi Ashok can go one step further at #Paris2024 #Golf ⛳️https://t.co/33qSIACi2u — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 12, 2024

Leading the field, Ayaka Furue of Japan was 12-under-par after 13 holes, holding a three-stroke lead over Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou and South Korea's Haeran Ryu. First-round co-leader Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand is a stroke behind, sharing fourth place with 2018 Evian champion Angela Stanford of the United States.



Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, another first-round co-leader, is tied for sixth with South Korea’s Hyo-Joo Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, and Yu Jin Sung, who recorded the day’s lowest round with an eight-under-par 63.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, also a first-round co-leader, sits in a six-way tie for 10th on six-under-par after nine holes. She shares this position with Lauren Coughlin of the U.S., South Korean trio Hye-Jin Choi, Jin Young Ko, Narin An, and England’s Georgia Hall, who battled through an injury to score a 67.

The Evian Championship, a 72-hole stroke play event with a cut to the top 65 professionals and ties after 36 holes, features a prize fund of $8 million, with the winner taking home $1.2 million.