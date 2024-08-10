Olympics 2024 Golf: India's quest for gold ends as Aditi and Diksha miss out on the podium

India’s quest for an Olympic gold medal concluded on Saturday with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar falling short of the podium.

The duo gave glimmers of hope for a potential medal during the earlier rounds but couldn’t carry the momentum into the subsequent rounds.

The Women’s golf event concluded today with Lydia Ko of New Zealand clinching the gold medal with 10 under par.

Esther Henseleit of Germany, with 8 under par, and Lin Xiyu Janet of China, with 7 under par, clinched silver and bronze medals respectively.

The 4th place holder at the Tokyo Olympics, Aditi Ashok, and Diksha Dagar started their final round tied at the 40th position.

Aditi, who had a rough start to the campaign, found her feet in Round 2 and climbed to T40.

She couldn’t carry the momentum into the third round and slipped to the 40th position at the end of Round 3. Diksha had a stellar start to the campaign and reached a podium position on Day 2.

However, recurring bogeys cost her the top position, and she slipped to T14, tied with Aditi in the competition, which comprised 60 players.

Round 3 ended badly for both players, as bogeys followed one after the other, sending Aditi and Diksha out of the top 30 positions at the end of Day 3.

Aditi finished at T40, while Diksha finished at T42 after the end of Round 3 on Friday.

Starting off the final day, Diksha’s performance was marred by setbacks as she slipped 7 more places down to end the round and the campaign in the T49 position with 301 points, while Aditi ended things on a high note with multiple birdies to finish the day in the 29th position with 290 points.

While the Olympics are set to conclude tomorrow, India now has one more medal hope with Reetika Hooda, who is awaiting a positive result via the repechage rounds.