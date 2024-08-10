Aditi Ashok eyes LA 2028 after finishing T29 at the Paris Olympics

India's quest for an Olympic gold medal in women's golf concluded on Saturday as Aditi Ashok finished in the T29 position, while Diksha Dagar ended in T49.

Despite early promise, Aditi was unable to maintain her momentum in the later rounds.

Reflecting on her final round, Aditi, who burst onto the professional golf scene with a victory on the Ladies European Tour at just 16, told Jio Cinema, "I think today was probably the best day for me. I feel like I was hitting approach shots and I was holing putts. Both were working, so I think that's where the seven birdies came from," she said.

🇮🇳 Result Update: Women's ⛳#Golf Individual Stroke play Medal Round👇



Our Golfing 🏌‍♀duo Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar couldn't make a podium finish💔



Aditi rounded off the event with a Tied 29th finish, carding 2-over 290 (72-71-79-68), and Diksha had a Tied 49th result with… pic.twitter.com/LwFTKFY3lA — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 10, 2024

She added that the weather conditions were better on the final day. "Also, the conditions were a little better today. Not as windy. So, it was easier to manage today than yesterday."



Aditi's performance saw ups and downs throughout the week. She had a rough start to the campaign but found her rhythm in Round 2, climbing to the T40 position.

However, she struggled in Round 3, slipping back to 40th place. "I think, overall, the first couple of days the scores were okay, but I feel like that double on the 18th (second round) kind of killed the momentum a little bit. And, of course, the third day, those 3-putts and the 7-plus (79) took me out of the competition. Overall, it was a decent week. Not great, not bad," she reflected.

Despite not finishing on the podium, Aditi remains optimistic about her future in the sport, especially with an eye on the next Olympic Games.

"Yeah, for sure (2028 LA). I think I just need to get to a point where all four days are not really struggling with any part of my game. I think sometimes in the season, you get those stretches where a few weeks, everything is working and you know those are the times you can make it happen," she concluded.