Aditi Ashok narrowly makes cut at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Aditi Ashok survived a rough second round with three bogeys, managing to squeeze inside the cut line at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship held at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, on Saturday.

Playing in her record 30th Major in women's golf, Aditi had five bogeys and no birdies in her round of 77, bringing her total to 5-over 149 after an even-par 72 in the first round. She is currently tied for 64th place, right on the cut line.

Aditi has two more rounds over the weekend to improve her position and build momentum for her upcoming appearance in the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Sarah Schmelzel has surged to the top of the leaderboard at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. After a period of inconsistency following a string of early-season top-10 finishes, Schmelzel appears to have rediscovered her winning touch.

Her impressive second-round performance, a tournament-low 5-under-par 67, puts her in a tie for first place with Amy Yang. Both golfers sit at 6-under 138, enjoying a comfortable two-shot lead over first-round leader Lexi Thompson and the chasing pack.

Schmelzel's composure under pressure is another noteworthy aspect of her comeback. Even upon realizing she was leading the tournament before her final hole, she maintained her focus and finished strong with back-to-back birdies.

This display of mental fortitude bodes well for her chances of claiming victory over the weekend.

The 70th KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is being held at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, from June 20 to June 23, 2024.