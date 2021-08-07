Golf
Aditi Ashok has given new hope to all youngsters — Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh
Aditi Ashok fought toe-to-toe against the best golfers of the world at the Tokyo Olympics. Jeev Milkha Singh praised her performance.
India's heartbreaking show at fourth-place finish continues as golfer Aditi Ashok puts up a terrific show in the women's individual stroke play and missed out on the bronze medal by a whisker at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 23-year-old Bengaluru girl went toe-to-toe against the best in the world, despite herself being world no. 200. Till Friday, Asiti was tied at the second place below World no. 1 and gold medalist Nelly Korda of USA.
She was in the silver-medal spot till the 54th holes and finished 15-under 269, just two strokes behind gold medalist Korda.
Though she missed the medal by a whisker, the young golfer made India set alarm at 4 AM on Saturday and follow golf LIVE from the Kasumigaseki Country Club, in Saitama with great interest. Her name trended all over social media as people saw a ray of hope from her campaign.
On her momentous success, India's most revered golfer Jeev Milkha Singh showered heaps of praise on Ashok. Singh told ANI, "I would just say that the performance given by Aditi Ashok, she has created history by finishing fourth in the competition. Golf was introduced in the Olympics in 2016 after a long gap and Aditi Ashok has now given new hope to all youngsters. This will give a huge boost to Indian golf," Jeev Milkha Singh told ANI.
"I have always requested the government that there should be more public driving ranges in the country, everyone should get a chance to try their hand at golf. Public driving ranges will help children to practice their skills and then they come at golf courses to follow their dream and passion," he added.
Talking about Aditi, Jeev said: "Aditi's parents have helped her and now she has shown anything and everything is possible. We are proud of what Aditi has achieved, don't be disheartened."
Jeev Milkha Singh, the son India's legendary athlete Milkha Singh was a professional golfer who became the first player from India to join the European Tour in 1998. He won four events on the European Tour, becoming the most successful Indian on tour. He was the first Indian golfer to break into the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking in October 2006. The Government of India awarded him the civilian honour of Padma Shri in 2007.