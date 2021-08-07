Aditi Ashok has given new hope to all youngsters — Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh

India's heartbreaking show at fourth-place finish continues as golfer Aditi Ashok puts up a terrific show in the women's individual stroke play and missed out on the bronze medal by a whisker at the Tokyo Olympics.



The 23-year-old Bengaluru girl went toe-to-toe against the best in the world, despite herself being world no. 200. Till Friday, Asiti was tied at the second place below World no. 1 and gold medalist Nelly Korda of USA.

She was in the silver-medal spot till the 54th holes and finished 15-under 269, just two strokes behind gold medalist Korda.

Though she missed the medal by a whisker, the young golfer made India set alarm at 4 AM on Saturday and follow golf LIVE from the Kasumigaseki Country Club, in Saitama with great interest. Her name trended all over social media as people saw a ray of hope from her campaign.

By finishing 4th, #AditiAshok registers the best-ever finish by an Indian golfer at the #Olympics .



She betters the record of… guess who?



Aditi Ashok - Rio 2016 - 41st position#Tokyo2020 | #Golf pic.twitter.com/xgEw9FlEdB — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 7, 2021