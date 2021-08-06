Aditi Ashok eyes history finishing 2nd at the end of Round 3 in women's golf

Who would have thought? This might be the reaction of many Indian fans as day 3 ends in women's golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club due to the current second position player Aditi Ashok. After Round 3, she has maintained her runner-up spot just behind the world champion Nelly Korda with a total score of 201. Her compatriot Diksha Dagar rises two spots to reach 51st with a score of 220.

At the end of Round 3, #AditiAshok is on the 2nd position.



She is now 2 shots ahead of the 3rd placed golfers, with 12 under par.



With the final day to go, Aditi, ranked no. 200, is in the silver medal position, only behind the World No. 1 - Nelly Korda.#Tokyo2020| #Golf pic.twitter.com/j5U2CEXPkV — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 6, 2021

Ashok came as a surprise package for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics when she outperformed the other golfers to bag the 2nd position at the end of Day 1. Seen as a lucky performance by a few, she shut everyone with her consistency to be 2nd as Round 3 comes to a close. With 5 birdies and 1 bogey, she finished Day 3 with a score of 68. Aditi was a participant at the Rio Olympics managing only a 41st finish but has turned the tables here in Tokyo.



This is just WOW 😍😍

Aditi Ashok continues her smashing form; at 2nd spot after 3 rounds.

Weather looks dicey for tomorrow's final round. There is a possibility if weather plays spoilsport, scores till 3rd round would be counted and she will win Silver! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/z7cQ0690YJ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2021

The young 23-year old golfer is just 3 shots behind the leader and 2 ahead of the 4 third-ranked players. One of them is Rio's silver medallist Lydia Ko of New Zealand who will be looking to close the gap tomorrow. Aditi Ashok has been pretty natural with her game scoring 67, 66 and 68 on three days of golf and similar performance on the final day will ensure an Olympic podium finish for her. Will she be able to script history to give India an unexpected but priceless medal? We'll find out tomorrow.

I love how World No.1 Nelly Korda watches Aditi Ashok there!!! (Yeah, we got a birdie in that one 😌) #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/AdsXV6Rp3w — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 6, 2021

On the other hand, Diksha Dagar started her campaign with a score of 76 giving her a low spot on the table. She hasn't been able to fully recover from the first day as she got 72 in the next two days. Still, she is trying to better her performance each day, Dagar has been able to find a place at the 51st position alongside Mariajo Uribe of Columbia, Maria Torres of Puerto Rico and Tiffany Chan of Hong Kong with a total score of 220. Diksha won't be in the running of a medal but will give her best as women's golf comes to a close on 7th August.

