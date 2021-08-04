What is Aditi Ashok's world rankings?

Aditi Ashok is one of the four golfers to represent India at Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old is making her second appearance at Olympic Games, after she participated in Rio 2016 as an 18-year-old. Golf is held over a period of four days, with one round one being held on each day. Aditi Ashok started off on a bright note, as she is joint second alongside Nelly Korda of USA, with a score of four-under 67. In this article, we will have a look at Aditi Ashok's world ranking, biography and much more.

Aditi Ashok's World Ranking

As of August 2, 2021, Aditi Ashok is ranked 200th in the world rankings. She made the cut for Tokyo 2020, as she was ranked 45th in Olympic rankings. She was previously ranked 178th in the rankings, however, her ranking has dropped in the past month.

Aditi Ashok at Olympics

Aditi Ashok (Source: LGPA tour)

Aditi Ashok is making her second Olympic appearance at Tokyo 2020. Her Olympic debut came at Rio Olympics in 2016, where she got off to a bright start, and caught several eyes. However, she could not carry forward her momentum, and finished 41st in the overall rankings. Nevertheless, it was a good performance from the teenager, who put Indian women's hockey on the world map.



Aditi Ashok Biography

Aditi Ashok hails from the city of Bangalore, and started playing golf at the age of just five. She turned professional in the year 2016, and she also secured the Ladies European Tour Card. In the same year, she won the Hero Women's Indian Open, and became the first Indian to claim a Ladies European Tour title. In 2017, she became the first LGPA player from India, and recorded her career best finish of T6 at the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic. She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, after being ranked 45th in the Olympic Rankings system.

Aditi Ashok at Tokyo Olympics

Aditi Ashok has gotten off to a bright start at Tokyo Olympics, and is joint second with the American, Nelly Korda. She has a score of four-under 67 after the first round, and will hope to continue with her fine performances in the remaining three rounds. As it stands, Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden leads the rankings.