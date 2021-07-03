Who is Aditi Ashok? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance

Aditi Ashok, India's LPGA Tour golfer, will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which begin in less than a month. Aditi is the first Indian golfer to compete in the Asian Youth Games in 2013, the Youth Olympic Games in 2014, the Asian Games in 2014, and the Olympic Games in 2016. Let's dive a little more into Aditi's life and career.

How old is Aditi Ashok?

Aditi Ashok was born in the city of Bangalore on March 29, 1998, and is 23 years old. She completed her education at Bangalore's Frank Anthony Public School and graduated in 2016. Aditi Ashok became interested in golf when she was five years old and saw the lush green course at the Karnataka Golf Association in Bangalore. Her father took her to the driving range after she exhibited an interest. Since then there was no looking back.

What are Aditi Ashok's achievements?

As a 13-year-old, Aditi Ashok won her first state championships, the Karnataka Junior and South Indian Junior Championships. She also went on to win the National Amateur title that year, which was her most impressive accomplishment at the time.



Ashok quickly established herself as a young achiever, winning the National Junior Championships during the next three years – 2012, 2013 and 2014 – and winning both the junior and senior titles in 2014. She improved immensely to become the first and only Indian golfer to compete in the Asian Youth Games in 2013, the Youth Olympics in 2014, and the Asian Games in 2014.

Aditi Ashok's remarkable amateur career came to an end in 2015 when she won the Ladies British Amateur Stroke Play Championship before turning professional on January 1, 2016.

Aditi has won a number of amateur titles and has also competed in the professional circuit. In 2016, she won the Hero Women's Indian Open, the Qatar Ladies Open, and in 2017 she won the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

Aditi Ashok win Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open 2017

Earnings

Aditi Ashok's net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $1 million, with LPGA Tour Money Lenders earnings of $144,479 in 2019.

Aditi Ashok in Olympics

Aditi Ashok during Rio 2016 Olympics

Aditi Ashok made history in August 2016 when she became the first Indian woman golfer to compete in the Rio Olympics, and at the age of 18, she was also the youngest competitor in the women's tournament.



At just 18 years old, Aditi Ashok created history when she became the first Indian woman golfer to play at Rio 2016! ⛳👏🇮🇳#Tokyo2020 #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/drSxraAhaj — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) March 20, 2021

In Tokyo, the top 60 golfers based on rankings and qualification requirements will compete. Ashok's qualification was clinched when she was placed at number 45.