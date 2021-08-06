Aditi Ashok in medal contention — Here are the rules of golf in Tokyo Olympics?

Aditi Ashok inched closer towards securing a medal for India in golf at Tokyo Olympics, as she continued her impressive performance onto Day 3 of the event. The 23-year-old youngster is in second position with a score of 12 under par after three rounds, and is just one round away from scripting history.

A tropical storm is expected on Saturday, which is the day when the final round of golf will be held. This will lead to the rescheduling of the event, as it can the final round can be played on Sunday. However, if weather does not permit play on either of the two days, then the 72-hole event will revert to a 54-hole event, which means that Aditi Ashok will secure a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics. In this article, we look at the rules of golf at Tokyo Olympics.

Rules of golf at Tokyo Olympics

Aditi Ashok (Source: Getty Images)

In individual stroke play, 60 athletes play four rounds of 18 holes. Each round goes over one day, which means four rounds go over four days and the golfers compete for over 72 holes. The course remains the same for all four rounds.Each of the 18 holes has a number attached to it for strokes, depending on the difficulty of the course. And the length from the tee (peg placed on the ground for the first stroke of each hole) to green (culmination of a golf hole).

