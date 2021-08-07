Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Golf
Aditi Ashok misses Olympic medal by whisker — Social media showers praise for her fight
Golfer Aditi Ashok created history as she came fourth at the Tokyo Olympics. Fans laud her brave fight over four days.
India's 23-year-old golfer Aditi Ashok created history at the Tokyo Olympics by a spirited display of might as she finished fourth in women's individual round play on Saturday. Remaining in the tied second spot after Round 3, Ashok missed a medal by a whisker at fourth place with under 269.
Despite her missing out on the medal, the golfer won heaps of praises from Indians as no one even thought the world no. 200 golfer would give the other top golfers from the globe a run for their money.
Her momentous feat made India fall in love with the sport. While many struggled to understand golf, they acknowledged the contribution of Ashok in making them wake up at 4 AM to watch her in action.
Here's how social media reacted:
