Aditi Ashok misses Olympic medal by whisker — Social media showers praise for her fight

India's 23-year-old golfer Aditi Ashok created history at the Tokyo Olympics by a spirited display of might as she finished fourth in women's individual round play on Saturday. Remaining in the tied second spot after Round 3, Ashok missed a medal by a whisker at fourth place with under 269.

Despite her missing out on the medal, the golfer won heaps of praises from Indians as no one even thought the world no. 200 golfer would give the other top golfers from the globe a run for their money.

Her momentous feat made India fall in love with the sport. While many struggled to understand golf, they acknowledged the contribution of Ashok in making them wake up at 4 AM to watch her in action.

Here's how social media reacted:





Medal or not, golf in India is better now than before she began the olympics



Thank you Aditi Ashok



🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) August 7, 2021





Well done #AditiAshok. So near and yet so far but that is part of the emotion and learning in sport. You will become a better player for this. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2021

This is the best ever Indian performance in the Olympics.



Ranked 200 in the world, finish 4th in the biggest event of the sport, #AditiAshok you are a gem 💎#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9C61GbCjrd — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 7, 2021

💔 for Aditi Ashok. She finishes an agonising 4th in the women's golf event at the Olympics-- a single shot outside a playoff for the podium. Finishes 15 under on the final day. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 7, 2021

You just have to feel for @aditigolf quite magnificent over four rounds.. absolutely magical putting.. one of the great Olympic performances by an Indian.. hanging tough till the end to lose out u a whisker. salute! #Olympics #AditiAshok — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 7, 2021

In a country where no one talks about Golf, literally no one... Aditi Ashok forced everyone to wake up at 5 am on a Saturday morning & follow the sport for more than 5 hours.



She didn't lose a medal. No. She achieved something way bigger.



This is sports, this is the Olympics. — Sagnik Kundu (@whynotsagnik) August 7, 2021

That's perhaps one of the biggest heartbreaks of theseOlympics! After a fantastic, fantastic performance over 4 days - #AditiAshok just misses a medal and finishes at the 4th position. — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) August 7, 2021























