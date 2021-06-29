Aditi Ashok becomes first female golfer from India to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Aditi Ashok becomes the first Indian woman golfer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The top-60 golfers as per rankings and the qualification criteria will compete in Tokyo. Ashok sealed her qualification being placed at number 45. So India will have three representations in golf at the Tokyo Olympics, where Ashok will be joined by Anirban Lahiri and Udyan Mane in the men's event. This is going to be Ashok's second Olympic outing after Rio 2016.

Many congratulations to @aditigolf for becoming the 1st female Indian golfer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 after the final Olympic rankings were released today.



She qualified in 45th place and is going to be playing her 2nd Olympics.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/lkpiaUPZ4p — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 29, 2021

Earlier this week, Ashok carded a disappointing five-over 77 to tumble out of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She couldn't make her record 17th start at a Major event count as she had five bogeys and no birdie on a day when things just did not go her way.



It was Aditi's second appearance of the year. She made the cut at the ANA Inspiration but did not play the US Women's Open.







