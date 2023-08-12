Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar script a first for Indian golf

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar have both made the cut to move into a 73-woman field in the final two days of the Women’s Open at Walton Heath. This is the first time two Indian women have made the cut at the same Major.

Aditi (72-69) was tied-ninth at the end of action on Friday. Diksha is tied-47th. This is the first time Diksha has made the cut in a Major. This was the third time Aditi was making the cut here after having done so in 2018 and 2021.

The cut fell at +2, with 73 players making it through to the final two days.

Aditi went 3-under for the back nine and Diksha played the back nine in 2-under. The Women's Open is the last and final Women's Golf major of the season. It had started on August 9 and is set to conclude on Sunday.

This is only the second instance in Indian golf when two players have made the cut together at a Major event. In 2012, Jeev Milkha Singh and Anirban Lahiri made the cut together at the British Open.