Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar qualify for Paris Olympics

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 via the Road to Paris world rankings.



Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, was supposed to be the lone Indian women's golfer to represent the country at the Paris Olympics. However, a late withdrawal by a South African golfer allowed Diksha Dagar to join the Indian contingent.



Diksha, the first golfer in history to have competed in both the Olympics and the Deaflympics, has now directly qualified for the Paris Olympics via her world ranking.

For both Aditi and Diksha, this will be their second consecutive appearance at the Olympics. In 2021, they competed at the Covid-19 pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics.

OFFICIAL: Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar are going to Paris 2024 ⛳️🇮🇳



The top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) qualify for the Olympic Games, with a limit of four golfers per country. Beyond the top 15, the Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) include up to the two highest-ranked eligible players from each country, provided that the country does not already have two or more players within the top 15.



Aditi and Dagar are the two highest-ranked players from India where the former is ranked 60th and the latter is ranked 164th in OWGR.

Aditi and Dagar join Sharma and Bhullar

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will now join Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar as the four representatives from India. Sharma and Bhullar already qualified as India's representatives by being the highest-ranked Indian men's golfers.