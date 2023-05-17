Aditi Ashok becomes the first Indian woman golfer to breach the top 50 mark

Golfer Aditi Ashok became the first Indian woman to breach the top 50 mark and is now ranked 49 in the world after two good finishes on the LPGA tourney.

Playing some of her best golf over the past few weeks, Aditi's tied fifth place was a follow-up on a runner-up finish at JM Eagle LA Championships. That will put her in the Top 20 of the Race to CME Globe but still leaves her searching for that historic win that would make her the first Indian woman to triumph on the LPGA.

After being in title contention for the first three days, India's Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing 1-over 73 to finish tied fifth at the Cognizant Founders Cup here.



It was a finish that would have left Aditi disappointed despite it being another Top-5 finish on the LPGA Tour.

Earlier this month, Aditi Ashok finished joint second at the JM Eagle LA Championship, and in turn, achieved her best-ever finish in the LPGA Tour. She also became the first Indian woman to finish as runners-up in the Tour.

Ashok credited her recent success to her off-season grind. "I was just working on swing speed in the off-season, gained a lot of yardage, so that's helped. The driving distance helped a lot and just working on being more consistent through the game," Aditi said during JM Eagle LA Championship.

Next week, Aditi will play at the Aramco Series Florida, which is a part of the Ladies European Tour. Aditi is currently leading the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Order of Merit for LET.