Indian representatives in women's golf Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar have been pretty impressive during the two rounds of golf played at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. While Aditi has been consistent with her second position, Diksha moved three places up from Round 1 to finish 53rd on Day 2.

The 23-year old Ashok is playing her second Olympics and is accompanied by her mother as a caddie. Last time around in Rio, she had her father by her side who serves as a great source of inspiration for her. The young Hero Women's Indian Open champion is aiming to make it big at the Tokyo Olympics. She achieved a score of 67 at the end of Round 1 with 2 birdies staying 2nd with the world champion Nelly Korda of the United States of America.

Doing well for one day may be luck. Two days and maybe there's something going on. I still can't believe Aditi Ashok is in the hunt for a medal. She's tied second in women's golf with two (possibly one depending on weather) rounds remaining. pic.twitter.com/XqX4NV7Jx8 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 5, 2021

The unbelievable form shown by Aditi is exciting the fans about her chances for a finish on the podium. With a tremendous skill display, she continued her performance on the second day with a score of 66 again with two birdies totaling 133 just 4 short of the leader. She is now tied at the second position with Denmark's Nanna Madsen and Emily Pedersen. With two more days of play, she will be looking to continue her same class.

#Golf | After Round 2 of the women's event, India's #AditiAshok is holding her place on the 2nd position, tied with Nanna Madsen and Emily Pedersen of Denmark.



Diksha Dagar is placed 53rd.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/J7CEnvuZPv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 5, 2021

On the other hand, Diksha started her Olympic campaign with a lowly score of 76 ending in the 56th position on Day 1. The silver medalist from the 2017 Summer Deaflympics tried to better her performance on day 2 with a 72 score getting her the 53rd spot (three places up) and also with a total of 148. She has had 4 bogeys, 1 double bogey, and only a single birdie till now in her two days of play. Dagar will have to play extremely well to stand amongst the leaders and have a good finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

