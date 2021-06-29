Who is Aditi Ashok? 10 things to know about the Indian golfer

Aditi Ashok became the first Indian female golfer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Aditi's participation at the Tokyo 2020 games was confirmed after the recent rankings were released. Aditi qualified for the Olympics in 45th place. The top 60 golfers according to the rankings and qualification criteria will compete in Tokyo.



Let's take a look at 10 things you need to the know about Aditi Ashok.

Where does Aditi Ashok hail from?

Aditi Ashok was born in the city of Bangalore, now known as Bengaluru in Karnataka.

How old is Aditi Ashok?

The golfer was born on 29 March 1998 and is 23 years old.

When and how did Aditi Ashok begin playing golf?

Apparently, Aditi started playing golf when she was five years old. At that time, there were only three golf courses in the city of Bengaluru. As her interest continued to develop, her father decided to take her to the Karnataka Golf Association driving range. Ashok Gudlamani, Aditi's father, is now her caddie.



How did Aditi Ashok qualify for Tokyo Olympics?

Aditi Ashok qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on the basis of Olympic rankings. She was ranked 45th in the world. The top 60 golfers will be competing in Tokyo.

Will Tokyo be Aditi Ashok's first appearance in the Olympics?

No, this is going to be Aditi's second Olympic appearance after Rio 2016. Aditi was the first female golfer to qualify for the Rio Olympics. At 18 years of age, she was the youngest participant in the women's event.

How did Aditi Ashok perform at the Rio Olympics?

Aditi Ashok was 18 when she took part in Rio and very few people knew her beyond the golfing community. She even led the second round at the Olympic Golf Course for a brief period but couldn't sustain that lead. Aditi finished 41st out of 60 golfers in Rio.



Has Aditi Ashok been felicitated with government recognition yet?

Yes, despite being just 23 years old, Aditi won the Arjuna Award in 2020. She hopes that her Arjuna Award will boost women's golf in India.

What unique record does Aditi Ashok hold?

She is the first and only Indian golfer to play at the Asian Youth Games in 2013 and in the Youth Olympics and Asian Games in 2014.

Does Aditi Ashok compete on the LPGA Tour?

Yes, Aditi Ashok continues to set the trend for golf in India and she became India's first representative on the LPGA Tour in 2017.

Who else will be representing India in golf at the Tokyo Olympics?

As it stands, India will have three representatives in gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Aditi Ashok will take part in the women's event whereas Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane are competing in the men's event.